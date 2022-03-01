A new month brings....

Happy Meteorological Spring and Fat Tuesday!

Meteorological Spring is the shift between December, January and February which are the three coldest months and June, July and August- the 3 warmest months of the year.

Meteorological Spring lasts until March 31. This year it kicks off by continuing the above normal and dry trend of Meteorological Winter, which is good news if you will be engaging in the festivities of Mardi Gras.

Lynette Charles

It will be mild and dry but breezy on this Fat Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and southerly winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Temps hit the 70s by the end of the weekend into next week.

Stay tuned!