A moist May

The month of May has been very moist in Baltimore! There have been several days with measurable rain and 11 days with at least a trace of rain at the BWI airport. This week as been downright damp! Tuesday's storm system brought record rainfall to many areas within a 24-hour period! Record daily rainfall was set at BWI with 2.28" measured.

Here is a list of rainfall totals from across the state:

NWS

NWS

NWS

NWS

NWS

NWS

Unfortunately, the opportunity for showers and storms exists through Saturday...so take the rain jacket with you to Pimlico! While the showers and storms will be more spotty than widespread, it will feel very warm and humid with highs well into the 80s! Stay hydrated!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #Rain

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_