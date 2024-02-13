Watch Now
A messy messy messy morning

Posted at 5:09 AM, Feb 13, 2024
The majority of the area is experiencing widespread light to moderate rain early this morning. As we approach sunrise, temperatures will decline near freezing, allowing for rain to transition over to wet snow across our northwest suburbs. Winter Weather Advisories are underway for spots northwest of the bay until 1 PM as slippery road conditions will be the biggest concern during your morning commute.

Road temperatures have dropped at or slightly below freezing near the state line and across higher terrain. Some wet snow is starting to mix in across Frederick county right now. This is creating some slick spots on the roads.

Minor accumulations are expected given the saturated nature of the ground and relatively mild temperatures around 4-5 feet above the ground. This will likely lead to snow melting on contact initially, with more stickage on grassy surfaces and untreated roads. Overall, areas near and along I-95 could see a slushy coating - 2" with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations. This system will be quick-hitting and the moisture wraps up around noon.

