A hot & stormy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Finishing the work week hot and unsettled! The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a Marginal Risk (1/5) as isolated strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and early-evening. A greater Slight Risk (2/5) will be in place for northwest Baltimore and all of Carroll and Frederick counties. Right now, it looks like the cold front will cross the I-95 corridor between 4-8 PM. The biggest concern will be strong damaging winds, heavy periods of rain, and some lightning.

Overall, Friday will be a great day to stay inside and crank the A/C! The hottest air mass of the year arrives and temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with heat index values in the mid to upper-90s. Moderate heat-related impacts are possible for individuals who are most sensitive to heat without adequate cooling and hydration.

Here is a look at your comfort-cast over the next three days! It will feel hot and muggy today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and dew point values in the mid-60s. Temperatures drop slightly into the mid-80s this weekend and the humidity decreases as well- making it feel more comfortable!

