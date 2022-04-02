A Great Day for The Great Roll

Today is the day! The Paralyzed Veterans of America Colonial Chapter is hosting The Great Roll in downtown Annapolis! This event is all about raising awareness for paralyzed and disabled veterans in the community (Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and SE Pennsylvania). The Great Roll is from 1 - 4 PM, and I will be participating in the event! Make sure to stop by and say hello!

Good news... the weather looks to cooperate for The Great Roll! High pressure resides over the region, keeping the weather pattern on the quiet side through the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-50s, which is quite seasonable for this time of year. Winds will be much lighter than recent days, out of the northwest.

Wondering what you should wear to the event? You'll want to wear long pants and a jacket! Make sure to bring the sunglasses with you as well!

