A glance back at 2025

BALTIMORE — It is hard to believe that 2026 is officially here! Let's take a look back at some climate data from 2025...



Warmest high: 99° (June 25th)

Coldest high: 20° (January 21st)

Warmest low: 78° (June 24th)

Coldest low: 6° (January 6th)

Most rainfall in one day: 2.28" (May 13th)

Overall, it was the driest year since 2007 and it was the coolest year (tied) with 2018.

I am very eager to see what 2026 will bring!

