A glance back at 2025

BALTIMORE — It is hard to believe that 2026 is officially here! Let's take a look back at some climate data from 2025...
- Warmest high: 99° (June 25th)
- Coldest high: 20° (January 21st)
- Warmest low: 78° (June 24th)
- Coldest low: 6° (January 6th)
- Most rainfall in one day: 2.28" (May 13th)
Overall, it was the driest year since 2007 and it was the coolest year (tied) with 2018.
I am very eager to see what 2026 will bring!
