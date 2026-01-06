Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A glance back at 2025

Some of the stats...
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — It is hard to believe that 2026 is officially here! Let's take a look back at some climate data from 2025...

  • Warmest high: 99° (June 25th)
  • Coldest high: 20° (January 21st)
  • Warmest low: 78° (June 24th)
  • Coldest low: 6° (January 6th)
  • Most rainfall in one day: 2.28" (May 13th)

Overall, it was the driest year since 2007 and it was the coolest year (tied) with 2018.

I am very eager to see what 2026 will bring!

