A frosty Friday morning

Tonight will feature the coldest air of the season thus far! Temperatures will plummet into the 30s near the MD/Pa line thanks to clear skies and light northeasterly winds. Areas farther south could hold onto the 40s as there may be a few more clouds overhead. Freeze Warnings go into place for western MD as sub-freezing temperatures are expected around daybreak. Frost Advisories go into effect to the northwest of the Beltway overnight through 9 AM on Friday as temperatures could drop near the freezing mark! Typically, the growing season in central MD doesn't end until mid-to-late October, so find ways to protect the sensitive plants tonight!

