A few flurries possible Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Winter lovers rejoice! We have the possibility of seeing our first few snowflakes in Maryland this week as we see the much colder air needed to support the flying flakes.

As our main cold front passes over us on Monday, we will see our winds continue to rush in from the northwest and really bring us a winter chill as temperatures drop down to the mid to low 20s during the morning hours and struggle to get into the upper 30s and low 40s during the afternoon.

While the colder air rushes in, there will be a small window to see some clouds and snow flurries slide in from the northwest as we get our first shot at winter weather this season.

These snow showers will be aided by the northwest flow dragging in some residual moisture from Lake Erie to give us just the right amount to see some flakes fly.

The snow amount, if it was to accumulate, would be nothing more than a light dusting at best and only in a few areas given the limited amount of moisture.

So, if you have been waiting to see some of the first few flakes fall Tuesday afternoon would be our best bet to catch a few of them.