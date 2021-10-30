A Fang-tastic Howl-oween!

The low-pressure system that brought us the heavy rain, wind, and flooding will move to our northeast just in time for Halloween--meaning, conditions will be boo-tiful! Dry air builds into the region and northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy, with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph at times. Breezy winds are thanks to the upper-level low pressure system to our north and high pressure building into the region from the west. Since the northwest winds will be a bit elevated, it will make it feel cooler out there as the kids are trick-or-treating! The kiddos will need an extra layer underneath their costume as temperatures will be in the lower-60s around 5 o'clock. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s during the prime-time trick-or-treating hours under mainly clear skies.

Eventually, overnight lows will drop into the 40s across central Maryland for the start of Monday...BRR!

