A Fang-tastic Howl-oween!

Halloween will be the pick of the patch...
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 09:02:53-04

The low-pressure system that brought us the heavy rain, wind, and flooding will move to our northeast just in time for Halloween--meaning, conditions will be boo-tiful! Dry air builds into the region and northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy, with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph at times. Breezy winds are thanks to the upper-level low pressure system to our north and high pressure building into the region from the west. Since the northwest winds will be a bit elevated, it will make it feel cooler out there as the kids are trick-or-treating! The kiddos will need an extra layer underneath their costume as temperatures will be in the lower-60s around 5 o'clock. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s during the prime-time trick-or-treating hours under mainly clear skies.

Eventually, overnight lows will drop into the 40s across central Maryland for the start of Monday...BRR!

Happy Halloween!!

