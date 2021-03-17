A Dry St. Patrick's Day!

Top of the mornin' to ya! If you have plans to celebrate St. Patty's Day, you won't need to worry about grabbing the sunglasses before heading out the door. Pesky cloud cover hold on for dear life through midday but the low clouds may break apart into the afternoon allowing for a few breaks of sunshine. Daytime highs will be seasonal, in the mid-50s thanks to a light southeasterly wind flow.

lynx

We are keeping an eye on a warm front that is impacting the southern Plains currently... it will approach the area tonight. Throughout the month of March, we have been blessed with many dry days BUT that is about to change as widespread measurable rain moves in overnight-Thursday across all of central Maryland. Southern Talbot and Anne Arundel counties are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated strong storms tomorrow. The better chance for scattered strong to severe storms will be to the south and west of Maryland as a cooler air mass keeps the atmosphere more stable for the viewing area.

lynx

lynx

This system is going to be quite a soaker...we can expect rainfall amounts of 1-1.50" with isolated amounts of 2" possible by Friday morning. You will definitely need the rain boots Thursday.

lynx

Another concern is how cold the air will be on the backside of the storm system Friday morning. As the center of the low tracks southeastward, colder air will move southward and areas along I-95 and northward have a chance to see rain change over to wet snow around daybreak. Accumulation will be minimal across lower terrain. On Friday, winds turn gusty out of the northwest, anywhere from 35-40 mph at times.

lynx

#Staytuned