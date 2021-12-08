A Clear & Cold Night

Clear and cold conditions will be the name of the game overnight as wake-up temperatures begin in the mid-20s for many locations early Thursday! This is thanks to high pressure building back into the region—yielding clear skies and a northwesterly breeze.

WMAR

WMAR

Temperatures will only make it into the 40s both today and tomorrow before our winds change direction. A southerly wind flow will help temperatures climb back to more seasonal levels on Friday, in the low-50s. If you have been missing the 70° weather, I have GREAT news for you...the 70s make a comeback on Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through the area! We have a good shot of challenging the record high of 69° that was set back in 1979 on Saturday. The southwest winds on Saturday will be the culprit for the above normal warmth. Model guidance is suggesting sustained southwest winds will range between 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. This front will not only advect warmer air into the Mid-Atlantic region, BUT it could also generate some heavy showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder late day. Behind the boundary, temperatures will fall back down to the low to mid-50s for Sunday and into early next week.

WMAR

WMAR

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX