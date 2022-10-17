Watch Now
A big cooldown on the way for Maryland

After a warm weekend a cooler stretch of weather is on the way...
Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 22:35:10-04

BALTIMORE — The weekend was a great one thanks to the warm temperatures and sunshine. Everyone was enjoying the 70s, but a strong cold front is approaching our area and will clear through on Monday and bring in a very big cooldown to Maryland.

A strong Canadian system will usher in colder air overnight once the cold front clears us. This will bring in a large plume of cold air that will sit over us and be reinforced as we continue into the middle of the work week.

We will see temperatures go from the upper 60s and plummet to the mid to low 50s overnight thanks to that rare Canadian air. And it will not just be for a day, as Wednesday and even Thursday will still be hanging in the 50s for our daytime highs. This will certainly be sweater weather for us, especially in the morning.

Our morning temperatures will be hanging in the low 40s and even dropping into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of us that live closer to western Maryland could start to see some frost as we get closer to that freezing mark. If the temperatures continue to trend lower, I would not be surprised to see some freeze/frost alerts from the National Weather Service.

