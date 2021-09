WMAR

Temperatures are above average, yet again. Normally we are in the upper 70s, instead we are near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday we pick up some more clouds as a cold front gets closer to us (as of Sunday night the front was entering the Plains).

The front brings significant rain Thursday. Flooding is a concern as we may pick up 2"!

Temperatures behind the front have us fall to the low 70s. Welcome fall!