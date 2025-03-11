70s style!

BALTIMORE — Today could be our first 70° of the year! The last time we hit 70°+ was 113 days ago in mid-November. While levels will be close to 20° above average for this time of year, we are not expected to tie or break the old record high temperature of 79° set back in 2021. It will give us the late-April feels though!

In Baltimore, over the past 10 years, there have only been two times where temperatures hit 70°+ on March 11th. The high temperature in 2017 was a cold one with a reading of 37°.

Only nine more days until the first day of astronomical spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs on March 20th at 5:01 AM EDT. The Earth will be tilted neither toward nor away from the sun. This is when the sun shines directly over the equator, leading to nearly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in all latitudes.

