Did someone say 70s? Yes, someone did and that someone was me!

The 70s are making a comeback.....not the music or style but temperatures.

Sunday is the day that the mercury will rise into the low to mid 70s with showers possible.

Lynette Charles

The 70s will stick around and kick off the work week with highs on Monday at 70 degrees.

The chance for showers will continue into Tuesday along with cooler but above normal temps.

Stay tuned!

