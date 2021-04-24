50/50 Pollen Outlook

Here we go again...the pollen count is HIGH today with Maple, Oak, and Poplar being the top tree allergens. If you can resort to the at-home-workout today, that would be beneficial for you if you suffer from these allergens. Make sure you take the necessary precautions to manage your allergies!

GOOD NEWS--the pollen count will be a bit lower for Sunday thanks to the rainfall we are expected to receive this evening-early Sunday morning. Hopefully that will bring back the smile on your face!

#Staytuned