4th of July outlook

BALTIMORE — If you're traveling today or tomorrow, you can expect dry skies with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, low humidity and high temperatures in the 80s. Unfortunately, conditions will deteriorate on the 4th of July with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing.

The heat and humidity will come back in full force on Independence Day with highs in the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits for some! Make sure you stay hydrated if you are going to be out and about! A cold front approaches and stalls to the west, generating spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the day, especially in the evening around the time of fireworks celebrations. Added heat and humidity could lead to an isolated strong to severe storm. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds and lightning will be the biggest concerns.

