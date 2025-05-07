2025 Hurricane Preparedness Week

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is less than a month away! It's hurricane preparedness week, and we are focusing on preparing for the upcoming hurricane season. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and runs through the end of November! This week is designed to increase awareness about the hazards caused by hurricanes and to gain a better understanding of how to protect your life and property. Each day highlights a specific theme.
Today's topic: Get Moving When a Storm Threatens. Below is a list of actions you need to take when time is of the essence:
Thursday's theme: Stay Protected During Storms
Friday's theme: Stay Safe After Storms
Saturday's theme: Take Action Today
Understand your risk from hurricanes and tropical storms and know what to do before, during, and after a storm. Now is the time to begin the pre-season preparations! We are all hoping for an inactive hurricane season this year.
#StevieDanielsWX #HurricanePreparednessWeek
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_