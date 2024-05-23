2024 Atlantic hurricane outlook

BALTIMORE — The National Hurricane Center has released their outlook and they are predicting an active season for the Atlantic Basin this year.

The NHC is predicting between 17 and 25 named storms for the season with eight to 13 of them reaching hurricane status. Within that range of hurricanes, four to seven of them will reach major hurricane status (category 3 or higher).

Colorado State University issued their outlook in April and is in agreement with the NHC's outlook for an active season. CSU is predicting 23 named storms with 11 reaching hurricane status and of the 11 hurricanes, 5 of them will reach major hurricane status.

This is nearly double of the 30 year average between 19991 and 2020, where a season averaged between 14 named storms with 7 reaching hurricane strength and 3 major hurricanes.

The May outlook from the NHC is their highest named storm range to ever be predicted.

While the outlook is producing an active season, this does not mean we will see a hurricane make landfall in Maryland. As always, we should prepare in case there is any issue that may arise during this season.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any future development and stick with us on WMAR 2-News for any updates on tropical systems thoughout the summer!