2023-2024 snow season stats

There are only 26 more days left of winter, and we have definitely seen more snow compared to last year! In the 2022-2023 winter season, only 0.20" of snow was measured at the BWI airport. The annual normal snowfall amount for Baltimore is 19.30". So far, throughout the 2023-2024 winter season, 11.30" of snow was recorded at the BWI airport! A trace of snow was seen in November and December. Nearly all of this snow fell during January, with a little more than 9" measured in the Baltimore area. This was above the normal monthly snowfall value of 6.40". We are nearing the end of February, and we have seen 2.20" of snow accumulate so far. Normally, February is supposed to be Baltimore's snowiest month with an average amount of 7.50". Model guidance trends warmer at the end of February, with temperatures anywhere from 10-20° above normal. This means that the potential for any new snowfall throughout the rest of this month looks very unlikely. Sorry snow lovers!

The winter season is not over just yet! We will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings our way in the month of March!

