Today is the 20th Anniversary of the La Plata Tornado that hit back in 2002.

The tornado tracked from west to east at nearly 60 mph.

Here is some more info about this devastating tornado, courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Lynette Charles

20 years ago the F scale was used based on the amount of destruction the tornado caused, but since 2007 the F scale has been modified or "enhanced". Hence the EF or the Enhanced Fujita scale has been used to classify tornado intensity.

Lynette Charles

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather