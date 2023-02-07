13 years ago, Snowmageddon buried Maryland under feet of snow

MARYLAND — Snowmageddon is a name that lives in infamy for many in Maryland. It was the second nor'easter of the season to drop feet of snow on an area that has already been in this situation earlier in the season.

Over the course of 2 days, this storm system dropped around 18 to 38 inches of snow over the state as it then began to exit the area. BWI saw 25 inches of snow from this storm but other areas, like Baltimore City, saw closer to 30 inches if not more!

This caused another shutdown in the Mid-Atlantic yet again. Schools were forced to close over the next few days due to unplowed roads all over the state. This was later known as the year with two winter breaks due to all of the days off.

Cleaning efforts took days and were basically all for naught as the third nor'easter of the season was on its way.