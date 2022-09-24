Warming up before the rain showers return

BALTIMORE — The fantastic weather continues for our Saturday as we warm back up into the 70s and see winds die down drastically. Sunday flips on us as we see some winds out of the south picking up temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. This will help a cold front closing in on Maryland to spark off some thunder showers by the afternoon and evening hours. The thunder showers can get to be on the strong side but severe weather is unlikely. We clear up as we enter the new work week with temperatures sticking around the 70s until midweek. Clouds increase as we close out the work week with temperatures slightly dropping.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.