Warmer weather is on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today is the day where temperatures rebound back into the 40s with more cloud cover. A few spots could see some patchy drizzle this evening, overall moisture will be limited. Temperatures will range in the upper-30s and low-40s throughout the rest of the week. Right now, the storm system that could impact the region on Sunday is trending more wet than white. The timing of the moisture and the position of the storm system will determine the type of precipitation. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team will be watching this closely.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 34.

Washington's Birthday Drying out. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.