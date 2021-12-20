Watch
Warmer in Baltimore than in California... Heat is on the way

60s for Maryland; 50s for California
7 Day Forecast
Posted at 11:23 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 23:42:47-05
Seasonal temps are here for "Go Caroling Day" Monday. Kids will need to be bundled as they sing Jingle Bells. Hot chocolate will be a nice treat if any carolers arrive at your door.

Temperatures slightly warm up Tuesday as we stay dry all week, but the big story is Saturday aka Christmas day. Temps will climb 15 degrees above normal in to the low 60s! (Hopefully you purchased a new basketball for the kids as they will want to play outside!)

Christmas day Maryland will be warmer than California! New Orleans and Texas will be near 80 degrees! A cold front does come down Saturday night bringing temps down to the 50s for Sunday.

If you are looking ahead to New Years... for now it looks to be seasonal.

