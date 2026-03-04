Warmer air is on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Patchy fog starts off the day with areas of drizzle. Today will feature spotty showers and cloudy skies, keeping temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. Periods of rain showers linger throughout the rest of the week, with some spotty showers this weekend. Temperatures will steadily climb. If more sunny breaks are seen on Thursday and Friday, temperatures could rise near 60°. Warming up even more this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday! Feeling like early-May next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle, then showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Thursday Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.