Warm with more clouds today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Onshore winds will keep more clouds around today along with some diffuse Canadian wildfire smoke. This will leave us with Moderate air quality over the next couple of days. Temperatures will take a light dip mid-week, with an increased chance of stray rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will continue to climb. Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend, with mostly dry skies.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.