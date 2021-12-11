Warm & Windy

BALTIMORE — Record warmth in store today with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Wind Advisories are in effect for the area as winds will be gusty out of the southwest, up to 55 mph at times. A cold front slides through this evening which may generate bursts of heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Turning drier and cooler for Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-50s during the afternoon. There will be ample sunshine Sunday and into early next week with temperatures trending above normal.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 37. Windy, with a southwest wind 17 to 26 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.