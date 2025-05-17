Warm weather for Preakness

BALTIMORE — Happy Saturday! The chance for showers and storms continues to diminish throughout the morning, as yesterday's storms helped to stabilize the environment. The cold front moves through this afternoon, but the weather pattern is trending drier with lowering humidity throughout the day. Overall, it looks like the weather will cooperate for the 150th Preakness Stakes! It will feel sticky with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-80s. Sunday will be drier and sunny! A more seasonal start to next week with sunshine and highs in the 70s! Showers return mid-week.

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Saturday Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Showers. High near 69.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 53.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.