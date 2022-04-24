Warm Start to the Work Week

BALTIMORE — Tonight we continue to stay on the mild side thanks to the southerly winds and increasing cloud cover as our next weather system moves in. This will allow us to see temperatures in the 70s for the next few days. After, showers and some thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday as this cold front moves in to our area. Once the showers are done, colder air will settle in and drop us about 5-10 degrees cooler for the rest of the work week. By Friday and the Saturday, temperatures get closer to our average but the chance of more wet weather looms over us by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.