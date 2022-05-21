Very Hot & Humid Today!

BALTIMORE — Today will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-90s. We have a chance to break the record high of 96° that was set back in 1934! It will feel more like 100° thanks to the increased humidity! Make sure you stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing when heading out to Preakness. Sunday will be another hot one with highs in the low-90s. A cold front will break the heat and will bring the potential for a few strong storms on Sunday afternoon/evening. Turning cooler for early next week with highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers are possible into the middle of the work week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.