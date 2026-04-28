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Unsettled weather through Wednesday

Rain, wind, and storms on the way...
I hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather today, because significant changes are headed our way! A weak front arrives Tuesday, bringing a few sprinkles from late morning into early afternoon. Then, a stronger and more potent storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing rain and wind. We’ve narrowed down the timing of Wednesday’s rain to noon through 9 PM, with totals ranging from a half inch to an inch. Behind Wednesday’s front, cooler air settles in for the rest of the week!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A weak front brings a few sprinkles from late morning into early afternoon. A stronger and more potent storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing rain, wind, and a couple of thunderstorms. Expected rainfall amounts between 0.50-1" with rain and storms kicking off around lunchtime and lingering through sunset. Cooler air settles in late-week and into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 67.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

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