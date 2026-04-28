Unsettled weather through Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A weak front brings a few sprinkles from late morning into early afternoon. A stronger and more potent storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing rain, wind, and a couple of thunderstorms. Expected rainfall amounts between 0.50-1" with rain and storms kicking off around lunchtime and lingering through sunset. Cooler air settles in late-week and into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 67.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.