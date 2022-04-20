Tons of Sun On Tap Today

BALTIMORE — Plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures will rule today with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be seasonal with more clouds and the chance for a few spotty/isolated showers. Highs shoot up into the mid 70s by the end of the work week. Sunday will be mostly sunny and the chance for rain is back in the forecast by Tuesday. Expect highs in the 75.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.