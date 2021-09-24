Tons of sun today courtesy of high pressure. It will be cooler and below normal with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Ample sunshine will continue through the weekend into next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.