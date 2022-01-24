Watch
This week has several frigid days

The coldest morning this winter is on the way
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 21:49:16-05

Let's talk about cold. Turns out some of you really like the cold weather. This is the week for you! We have 3 cold fronts arriving between January 23-30. Temperatures will fall 5-10 degrees below normal in the afternoon as a result.

The mornings though are where the real chill lies. Kids have to wait for the bus while in the parents car to stay warm! Normally this time of year our low is 25 degrees, We have already seen three days this week where it went down to 15 degrees at BWI. We could get even colder Thursday morning.

So those who love sipping warm coffee on a cold day, this week is for you. For those who like it warmer I have good news. Maybe even great news. The first week of February looks to be closer to normal and maybe a few degrees above that!

