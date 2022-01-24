This week has several frigid days

Let's talk about cold. Turns out some of you really like the cold weather. This is the week for you! We have 3 cold fronts arriving between January 23-30. Temperatures will fall 5-10 degrees below normal in the afternoon as a result.

WMAR

The mornings though are where the real chill lies. Kids have to wait for the bus while in the parents car to stay warm! Normally this time of year our low is 25 degrees, We have already seen three days this week where it went down to 15 degrees at BWI. We could get even colder Thursday morning.

WMAR

So those who love sipping warm coffee on a cold day, this week is for you. For those who like it warmer I have good news. Maybe even great news. The first week of February looks to be closer to normal and maybe a few degrees above that!