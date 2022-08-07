The mugginess continues for more heat

BALTIMORE — The high humidity still hangs over Maryland as we continue into the new work week. This will leave us under another stretch of hot and muggy days. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Tuesday and Wednesday do see some afternoon thunder showers that can put down a lot of rain in stronger cells. A cold front then moves in and much drier air finally settles in and brings temperatures a bit cooler as we head into the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.