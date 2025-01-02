The more you talk about it, the more you SNOW

Snow...

It's what everyone is talking about this week and a very hot topic for those who love winter and those who do not. Maryland is subject to seeing a few flakes fly this week and maybe even more by early next week.

Two systems to our west are prompting Winter Watches and Advisories for Friday and the weekend. The majority of the activity will be to the west of Baltimore and in the mountains for Friday, but as it continues to push east, we expect much of the same to be issued for central and northern portions of the state.

For Baltimore and central portions of the state, we are playing the waiting game for Sunday into Monday. The bigger system, off towards Missouri, has models in disagreement on timing, amount and type of precipitation headed our direction. With this level of uncertainty, due to how many days out the system is from our location, can make for a tricky forecast. So what DO we know? Well, this system has the potential to be a heavy hitter with moisture, which includes snow, and could produce accumulating snow for the Baltimore metro going into Tuesday. What we are uncertain of is if this system tracks a little too far to the south the moisture needed to produce said snow follows along with it and we see less accumulation. If it tracks a little more to the north, we see more of the snow that everyone is talking about. As it stands, we could see anywhere from .01" of snow to 5" with this set up. No one, including us, likes to see a range that large. Instead of playing the numbers game with this system, which is just a little too far out to be iron clad with the details, we CAN tell you with certainty that this weather to our west will impact your Sunday into Tuesday for driving and any outdoor plans. Childcare and schools may also close early or altogether. We here at WMAR want to prepare you, not scare you. The more you Snow, the better off you'll be when it comes to Mother Nature.

A look at Monday: