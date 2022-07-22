Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The heat wave continues

Even hotter this weekend...
Patrick Pete has your Thursday night forecast
Posted at 3:16 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 04:04:44-04

BALTIMORE — Another hot and humid day on tap with highs in the mid-90s with heat indices near the triple digits. The front that moved through helped drop humidity level slightly but it will still feel uncomfortable outside. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower/storm late-day, but most spots remain dry. The heat and humidity increases this weekend with highs in the upper-90s on Saturday. Record warmth is possible on Sunday as highs will climb near 100°! The heat wave will continue into Monday with highs in the mid-90s with showers and storms arriving late-day. The chance for showers and storms lingers into Tuesday with a high of 89°, which may break the heat wave! Highs rebound back into the 90s for the middle of the week.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018