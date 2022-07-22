The heat wave continues

BALTIMORE — Another hot and humid day on tap with highs in the mid-90s with heat indices near the triple digits. The front that moved through helped drop humidity level slightly but it will still feel uncomfortable outside. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower/storm late-day, but most spots remain dry. The heat and humidity increases this weekend with highs in the upper-90s on Saturday. Record warmth is possible on Sunday as highs will climb near 100°! The heat wave will continue into Monday with highs in the mid-90s with showers and storms arriving late-day. The chance for showers and storms lingers into Tuesday with a high of 89°, which may break the heat wave! Highs rebound back into the 90s for the middle of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.