The Fantastic Weather Continues for Monday

BALTIMORE — The great Sunday weather continues to bring us plenty of sunshine on Monday as well thanks to the high pressure sitting over the Northeast. This begins to change as a cold front starts to sweep in on Tuesday bringing in hot and humid air. This setup also means we have the potential for some thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds, but we cannot rule out some hail and even a possible spin-up. After a slight chance for some late day pop showers still remain on Wednesday and Thursday before Friday clears on up. Then, heading into the weekend clouds slowly build in as another quick moving cold front begins to close in on the Mid-Atlantic with late day activity occurring on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.