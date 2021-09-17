The Chance for Scattered Showers and Storms Continues Today

Fog, drizzle and a few isolated showers are possible this morning. Some sunshine will break out this afternoon along with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier and warmer conditions return for the start of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fall will be ushered in on Wednesday and there is a slight chance for showers but the next best chance for showers comes on Thursday.

Stay Tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Isolated showers between 8am and 11am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.