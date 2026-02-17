The 50s make a strong comeback this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Morning fog should diminish around sunrise, with lingering clouds throughout the day. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s through the rest of the week, with Wednesday being the warmest day. A weak disturbance moves through Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few light showers to our northern counties. Rain showers become more likely and widespread later this week, especially on Friday as a stronger disturbance swings through the region. Cooling down this weekend with highs in the 40s and possible rain showers.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light southwest wind.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Rain. High near 50.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.