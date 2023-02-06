The 50s make a comeback!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be on the rise this week, in the 50s and 60s! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with breezy winds and highs in the low-50s. More clouds filter in on Tuesday. More spring-like Wednesday-Friday with highs in the 60s. There is a chance for scattered showers late-week and into the beginning of the weekend. More seasonal temperatures this weekend, with highs in the 40s. Sunny, and less breezy on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.