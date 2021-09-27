Watch
Temps jump 5-10 degrees

The 80s return to start the work week
7 Day Forecast
Posted at 11:37 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 00:08:18-04
High pressure sends warm air our way! Temperatures return the 80s... making it great to fill out job applications or update your resume at an outdoor coffee shop. Mostly sunny skies will also make it enjoyable for you to sip on your iced mocha.

Tuesday temps stay the same, but more clouds move in as a cold front approaches. Isolated showers are possible in the morning and they turn more scattered by the afternoon.

The front moves trough around 7PM, bringing dry, seasonal air behind it. Thus, showers may delay the start of the Orioles game, but it won't be for long. It is also National Neighbor Day on Tuesday, so maybe you want to get your neighbor game tickets... or just bake chocolate chip cookies to show them how much they are appreciated.

