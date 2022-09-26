Sunshine & seasonal today

BALTIMORE — There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will trend cooler through the second half of the work week with highs in the upper-60s. Depending on the track of Ian, some residual showers and storms may reach Maryland this weekend. The timing is still uncertain.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.