Sunshine & seasonal today

BALTIMORE — There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week with seasonal highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will trend cooler through the second half of the work week with highs in the upper-60s. Depending on the track of Ian, some residual showers and storms may reach Maryland this weekend. The timing is still uncertain.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.