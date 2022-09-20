Sunny & warm today

BALTIMORE — Today will be full of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. A second stronger cold front begins to move in by Wednesday night bringing a few showers and a cooler air mass. High temperatures will only cap out into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Winds will increase towards the end of the work week. The weekend starts off chilly with plenty of afternoon sun.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.