Sunny skies & cold temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the low-40s. Keep wearing the warm layers because the chill looks like it's here to stay for next several days at least. A coastal storm could bring a light wintry mix to parts of Maryland on Friday, but confidence in timing and placement of the moisture is low. Drier skies this weekend with highs in the mid-40s. Trending even colder next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday A chance of a light wintry mix and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Friday Night A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.