Sunny skies & cold temperatures today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the low-40s. Keep wearing the warm layers because the chill looks like it's here to stay for next several days at least. A coastal storm could bring a light wintry mix to parts of Maryland on Friday, but confidence in timing and placement of the moisture is low. Drier skies this weekend with highs in the mid-40s. Trending even colder next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday A chance of a light wintry mix and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday Night A chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39.