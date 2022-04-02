Sunny & Seasonal Today

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds across the area today, yielding plenty of sunshine and dry time. Winds will be less breezy than recent days, out of the northwest. Clouds will being to mix in during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-50s. A disturbance passes through the region tonight, which may produce a few light rain showers into early Sunday morning. After a dry and seasonal start to the work week, shower chances begin to increase into the middle of the work week with gradually warming temperatures. Highs should be near 70° Wednesday afternoon.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.