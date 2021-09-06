Sunny Labor Day

WMAR

Are you lucky enough to have Labor Day off???? if so, you will want to enjoy it outside! No need for an indoor gym, instead head to the pool for your workout. Ok, you can also work on getting some vitamin D from the sunshine, just make sure you have sunblock on. The UV index is a 7.

Keep the sunblock on as you head to the Orioles game. Clouds decrease as the Orioles are on the field. Temps climb to the mid 80s, a tad warmer than the norm of 83. It will be a bit gusty as well, just 15 mph or so. Temps continue to climb until our next front arrives Wednesday night.