Sunny & Cold Today!

Wintry mix possible Sunday...
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 06:33:23-05

BALTIMORE — Even though skies will be sunny throughout the day, temperatures will be on the cold side! Highs will top out in the lower-30s for most with wind chills in the mid-20s. A cold front slides into the region tonight - Sunday. Freezing rain and sleet are possible Sunday morning through midday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for north/central Maryland from 6 AM - 12 PM as ice amounts will be around a tenth of an inch or less. Traveling may be dangerous during this time! Precipitation will fall as rain by late afternoon-evening. In the wake of the cold front passing Sunday night, high pressure builds in and it will be a dry, cold and blustery start to the work week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will fall below normal early next week before rebounding to the 40s by Wednesday!

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 7am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 7am and 10am, then rain after 10am. High near 43. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

