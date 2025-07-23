Sunny and sticky today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Seasonable high temperatures in the mid-80s once again today, with a slight stickiness in the air. The next heatwave of the season begins on Thursday with highs in the low-90s. Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indices around 107° in the Baltimore area. This will likely warrant Heat Advisories. Hot an humid conditions linger into the weekend with thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. The 90s stick around early next week with drier conditions.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy morning fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday A chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.